COVID-19 guidance for mass gatherings

The Government has published its latest guidance on social distancing in relation to COVID-19.

Social distancing measures are steps you can take to reduce the social interaction between people. This will help reduce the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Who this guidance is for

This advice is intended for people or organisations attending or arranging mass gatherings.

In line with the social distancing guidance it is advised that large gatherings should not take place. While the risks of transmitting the disease at mass gatherings are relatively low, these steps will also allow emergency services that would have been deployed for these events to be prioritised in alleviating pressure on public services.