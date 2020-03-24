COVID-19 advice for accommodation providers

Businesses providing holiday accommodation (including hotels, hostels, B&Bs, campsites, caravan parks, boarding houses and short term lets) should now take steps to close for commercial use as quickly as is safely possible.

Full consideration should be given to the possible exclusions for residents that should be allowed to remain. Any decision to close should be implemented in full compliance with the social distancing guidelines.

What the exclusions mean

Hotels and other accommodation providers should be able to remain open if:

They are part of the response to support key workers or vulnerable groups.

There is a specific need for some or all of the site to remain open (for example they are housing people who have been flooded out of their homes, being used by public services to provide emergency accommodation or are not able to return to their primary residence).

If businesses are providing rooms to support homeless people, through arrangements with local authorities and other public bodies, they should remain open.

If a holiday park or caravan park is your primary residence you can remain on site.

Guidance for families in temporary accommodation or B&Bs

If the temporary accommodation is currently the family’s primary residence, they can remain.

People staying in accommodation that have symptoms of Covid-19

If anyone is displaying signs of the Covid-19 virus (cough, fever), they should not be using public transport. If they are not symptomatic but they need to return to where they live, then using public transport is ok. When using public transport people should try to adhere to the simple social distancing principles of being two metres apart.

Guidance for hotels serving food

Hotels and accommodation providers that are remaining open to house key workers, vulnerable groups and other exempted groups will still be able to serve food, subject to the social distancing guidelines (for example by providing a takeaway service, ‘grab and go’ service or room service).

Workplace canteens can also stay open where required but must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Read further guidance for non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic