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Guidance

Clinical trials for medicines: MHRA phase I accreditation scheme

How to join the phase I accreditation scheme.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
18 December 2014
Last updated:
31 July 2026 — See all updates

The MHRA phase I accreditation scheme is a voluntary scheme for organisations conducting phase I trials, in particular for those conducting first in human (FIH) trials.

The scheme aims to make sure trials are as safe as possible and to create public confidence in the regulation of phase I clinical trials.

Organisations in the scheme have to exceed the basic regulatory good clinical practice (GCP) standards by having additional procedures that include the highest standards for avoiding harm to trial subjects and for handling any medical emergencies.

Status of Phase 1 clinical trials in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Find out more about the phase I accreditation scheme requirements (PDF, 189 KB, 14 pages)

See guidance on the phase I accreditation scheme (PDF, 277 KB, 20 pages)

See the

See the phase I accreditation scheme variation form (MS Word Document, 76.9 KB)

See the phase I accreditation scheme compliance checklist (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 46.8 KB)

Apply for the phase I accreditation scheme

Send the completed phase I accreditation scheme compliance checklist to phase1accreditationscheme@mhra.gov.uk.

Principal investigator in first-in-human (FIH) trials

To act as a principal investigator in a FIH trial, you must meet the requirements stated in the scheme.

However, if you do not have all the post graduate qualifications, but have extensive experience in conducting FIH trials, you may apply for an exemption to the scheme requirement.

This exemption is independently reviewed by Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine, who advise MHRA GCP inspectorate of their recommendation.

Request for acceptance as a phase I principal investigator for first in human trials (MS Word Document, 100 KB)

Updates to this page

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 31 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Updated List of Phase 1 accreditations.

  2. Updated page to add latest List of Phase I accredited organisations/units

  3. Updated 'List of accredited phase I units'

  4. Added updated versions of: - phase I accreditation scheme requirements - guidance on the phase I accreditation scheme - list of accredited phase I units

  5. Updated list of accredited Phase I units

  6. Updated 'Request for acceptance as a phase I principal investigator for first in human trials' document.

  7. Updated List of accredited phase I units

  8. Added List of Accredited Units 24 October 2023

  9. Replaced List of Accredited Units July 2023 with updated version: List of Accredited Units_15 September 2023

  10. List of accredited phase I units updated (up to 10 July 2023)

  11. List of accredited phase I units PDF replaced with new version

  12. Updated 'List of accredited units-27 February 2023'

  13. Updated 'list of accredited units' as of 1 Feb 23

  14. Updated 'list of accredited phase I units'

  15. Administrative updates to branding, format and staff titles.

  16. Updated 'List of Accredited units'.

  17. Updated 'list of accredited Phase I units' PDF.

  18. Updated the List of accredited phase 1 units

  19. The list of of accredited units has been updated

  20. Updated list of accredited units

  21. Updated versions of the phase I accreditation scheme requirements, associated guidance and new forms including phase I accreditation compliance checklist and variation form released.

  22. Updated 'List of accredited phase I units' to 28 January version.

  23. Updated the list of accredited units

  24. Uploaded new version of List of accredited phase I units PDF.

  25. New list of accredited units (08 Jan 2020)

  26. New list of accredited units

  27. Minor changes to some text and the order in which the content is displayed.

  28. New version of the list of accredited phase I units has been uploaded

  29. Uploaded new version of List of accredited Phase 1 units update.

  30. Updated list of accredited phase I units.

  31. Updated list of Phase I accredited units

  32. Updated list of accredited phase I units.

  33. List of accredited phase I units updated.

  34. updated list of accredited units

  35. List of Accredited Phase I Units updated.

  36. updated List of accredited phase I units

  37. Updated list of accredited phase I units.

  38. Updated list List of accredited phase I units

  39. A new version of the voluntary Phase I Accreditation Scheme and supporting guidance have been released to allow the integration of the accreditation scheme into the good clinical practice risk-based inspection programme.

  40. Updated list of accredited units

  41. The list of accredited phase I units has been updated.

  42. First published.

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