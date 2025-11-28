These guidelines are organised into 2 parts.

Part 1 covers chapters 1 to 12. It includes guidance on the core elements of alcohol treatment. All these chapters are relevant for practitioners who work in specialist alcohol treatment services or who provide specialist alcohol treatment in other settings.

Part 2 covers chapters 13 to 27. It includes guidance for providing the core elements of alcohol treatment in specific settings and for specific populations. Practitioners should use the guidance relevant to the settings and populations they work in or with.

Chapter 1 summarises the main themes identified by the experts through experience group during the development of the guidelines. Chapter 2 summarises the main principles of care that underpin alcohol treatment. Each of the remaining chapters (3 to 27) begins with a summary of the main points contained in that chapter.