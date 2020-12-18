Guidance

Asymptomatic testing in schools and colleges

Find out how to administer testing which will begin in January 2021.

Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
England

These resources have been developed by NHS Test and Trace and can be adapted with your school or college’s details.

More resources and details about testing will be added soon.

Letter template

Use this template to:

  • explain testing to parents, pupils and staff
  • ask parents, pupils and staff to register

Letter template (ODT, 15.8KB)

You’ll need to get consent from:

  • parents if you will test pupils under 16
  • pupils and students if they are over 16 - pupils and students should discuss their participation with a parent or guardian first
  • your staff members

Consent form template (ODT, 14.5KB)

Leaflet

You can use this leaflet to explain testing to pupils, students, parents and staff.

How to get a COVID test leaflet (PDF, 915KB, 1 page)

