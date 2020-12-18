Asymptomatic testing in schools and colleges

These resources have been developed by NHS Test and Trace and can be adapted with your school or college’s details.

More resources and details about testing will be added soon.

Communicating with parents, pupils, students and stakeholders and asking for consent

Letter template

Use this template to:

explain testing to parents, pupils and staff

ask parents, pupils and staff to register

Letter template ( ODT , 15.8KB)

Consent form template

You’ll need to get consent from:

parents if you will test pupils under 16

pupils and students if they are over 16 - pupils and students should discuss their participation with a parent or guardian first

your staff members

Consent form template ( ODT , 14.5KB)

Leaflet

You can use this leaflet to explain testing to pupils, students, parents and staff.