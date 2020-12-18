Asymptomatic testing in schools and colleges
Find out how to administer testing which will begin in January 2021.
These resources have been developed by NHS Test and Trace and can be adapted with your school or college’s details.
More resources and details about testing will be added soon.
Communicating with parents, pupils, students and stakeholders and asking for consent
Letter template
Use this template to:
- explain testing to parents, pupils and staff
- ask parents, pupils and staff to register
Consent form template
You’ll need to get consent from:
- parents if you will test pupils under 16
- pupils and students if they are over 16 - pupils and students should discuss their participation with a parent or guardian first
- your staff members
Leaflet
You can use this leaflet to explain testing to pupils, students, parents and staff.
