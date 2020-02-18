Guidance
Armed forces compensation for criminal injuries overseas
The Ministry of Defence pays compensation to members of the armed forces who became victims of violent crime, whilst serving outside the UK.
Overview
If you are a member of the armed forces, or an accompanying dependant, and you sustained criminal injury whilst located overseas solely for reasons of service commitments, you may be eligible to claim Criminal Injuries (Overseas) Compensation (CIC(O).
Important information
We can consider your application if we receive it within two years of the incident which caused your injury. The purpose of the time limit is to provide a reasonable period for people to make an application that can be supported by reliable evidence. CIC(O) is an evidence based scheme and as such we can only consider your claim based on the information submitted by you or your representative.
How to claim
If you think you are eligible to claim, complete, print then sign the CIC(O) Claim Form.
Once you have completed the form, please return to:
Veterans UK Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) Scheme
Room 6326
Norcross
Thornton-Cleveleys
Lancashire
England
FY5 3WP
If you need help
If you have any questions, contact
Email: DBS-OPPT@mod.gov.uk
Freephone (UK only):0808 1914 2 18
Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043
Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday
