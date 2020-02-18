Armed forces compensation for criminal injuries overseas

Overview

If you are a member of the armed forces, or an accompanying dependant, and you sustained criminal injury whilst located overseas solely for reasons of service commitments, you may be eligible to claim Criminal Injuries (Overseas) Compensation (CIC(O).

Important information

We can consider your application if we receive it within two years of the incident which caused your injury. The purpose of the time limit is to provide a reasonable period for people to make an application that can be supported by reliable evidence. CIC(O) is an evidence based scheme and as such we can only consider your claim based on the information submitted by you or your representative.

For a detailed breakdown of the scheme please see the CIC(O) Scheme Rules 1 July 2017 ( PDF , 327KB, 57 pages)

How to claim

If you think you are eligible to claim, complete, print then sign the CIC(O) Claim Form.

Once you have completed the form, please return to:

Veterans UK Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) Scheme

Room 6326

Norcross

Thornton-Cleveleys

Lancashire

England

FY5 3WP



If you need help

If you have any questions, contact

Veterans UK

Ministry of Defence

Norcross

Thornton Cleveleys

FY5 3WP



Email: DBS-OPPT@mod.gov.uk

Freephone (UK only):0808 1914 2 18

Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043

Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday