Support for veterans affected by historic allegations

Information and support for veterans and serving personnel affected by historic allegations.

Published 18 February 2020
Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK

Veterans and serving personnel can get advice and legal support from the Operational Legacy Support Team if you have been affected by the legacy processes arising from operations in Northern Ireland (Op BANNER), Iraq (Op TELIC) and Afghanistan (Op HERRICK).

Contact the Operational Legacy Support Team who can help you.

