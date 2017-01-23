Guidance
Apprenticeship opportunities in the Ministry of Defence
MOD is the largest provider of apprenticeships in the UK. Find out how to apply for apprenticeships for civil servants and the armed forces.
Apprenticeships are the future. The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is committed to the government’s apprenticeship reform programme and we pride ourselves in being an organisation that offers a range of apprenticeships, from craft, technician and engineering to business administration, finance and information.
We offer apprenticeships to new recruits and to our existing staff so there is always an opportunity for development in MOD.
Since April 2016, we have had over 750 civilians start an apprenticeship and we will continue to offer more opportunities as and when they become available. Find out what parts of defence are recruiting apprentices now.
Gain a recognised qualification
Apprenticeships are a great way to gain a nationally recognised qualification while working and can last between 1 to 5 years depending on the apprenticeship. The qualifications range from a level 2 (equivalent to 5 GCSEs), a level 3 (equivalent to 2 ‘A’ levels) all the way through to a level 7, which is equivalent to a Masters degree. MOD has achievement rates that are well above the national average.
Armed forces apprenticeships
There are around 20,000 apprentices on a programme in the armed forces at any one time, ranging from engineering and construction to hospitality and animal care, with new schemes recently developed such as digital information. The department has achieved over 150,000 apprenticeships.
Civilian apprenticeships
The MOD and its agencies are also one of the major providers of civilian apprenticeships within the Civil Service, with 20 schemes on offer and more being planned. These range from craft and technician apprenticeships, to engineering and management. The types and numbers of apprenticeships available each year vary based on business requirement.
Find about more about current opportunities and how to apply by following the links to the apprenticeship schemes below.
-
placements through the Civil Service Fast Track Apprenticeship Scheme, in business, finance, and project delivery
- MOD Information Apprenticeships which include IT, software, web and telecoms professionals, and information security
- purchasing and contract management roles through the Defence Commercial Apprentice Programme
- engineering, finance, commercial and Civil Service Fast Track in Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), a bespoke trading entity of MOD
- engineering, laboratory technicians and business administration in Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), an executive agency of MOD
- IT and business administration in the UK Hydrographic Office, an executive agency of MOD
Other opportunities
MOD also has opportunites for school leavers and at the Welbeck sixth form college.
Document information
Published: 23 January 2017
From: Ministry of Defence