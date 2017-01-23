Apprenticeship opportunities in the Ministry of Defence

Apprenticeships are the future. The Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) is committed to the government’s apprenticeship reform programme and we pride ourselves in being an organisation that offers a range of apprenticeships, from craft, technician and engineering to business administration, finance and information.

We offer apprenticeships to new recruits and to our existing staff so there is always an opportunity for development in MOD .

Since April 2016, we have had over 750 civilians start an apprenticeship and we will continue to offer more opportunities as and when they become available. Find out what parts of defence are recruiting apprentices now.

Gain a recognised qualification

Apprenticeships are a great way to gain a nationally recognised qualification while working and can last between 1 to 5 years depending on the apprenticeship. The qualifications range from a level 2 (equivalent to 5 GCSEs), a level 3 (equivalent to 2 ‘A’ levels) all the way through to a level 7, which is equivalent to a Masters degree. MOD has achievement rates that are well above the national average.

Armed forces apprenticeships

There are around 20,000 apprentices on a programme in the armed forces at any one time, ranging from engineering and construction to hospitality and animal care, with new schemes recently developed such as digital information. The department has achieved over 150,000 apprenticeships.

Civilian apprenticeships

The MOD and its agencies are also one of the major providers of civilian apprenticeships within the Civil Service, with 20 schemes on offer and more being planned. These range from craft and technician apprenticeships, to engineering and management. The types and numbers of apprenticeships available each year vary based on business requirement.

Find about more about current opportunities and how to apply by following the links to the apprenticeship schemes below.

Other opportunities