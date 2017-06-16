Defence Commercial Higher Apprenticeship Programme

The Defence Commercial Apprenticeship Programme is a 2 year commercial development programme. Recruitment takes place annually.

What it’s about

From army boots to aircraft and everything in between, the MOD purchases a range of equipment every year to support the armed forces in both UK and overseas operations. And it doesn’t stop there: much of the equipment we purchase doesn’t come off the shelf so an essential part of the job is negotiating the details of the contracts we place, agreeing the terms of delivery and managing the equipment into service and beyond.

A leaflet ( PDF , 322KB, 2 pages) is available.

Eligibility and qualifications

To apply for the programme you must have British nationality and normally have been a resident in the UK for the last 5 years. If you have dual nationality you may be eligible to apply if one of those nationalities is British, you are eligible to hold a British passport and you are free to work in the UK.

Apprentices are required to have:

A minimum of 5 GCSE grades A* to C, or equivalent. This must include maths and English language

2 A Level grades A to E in any subject, or equivalent.

Applicants are assessed via the MOD Management Competency Test and an assessment centre.

How to apply

You can apply for the apprenticeship programme on the Civil Service Jobs website (closing date 19 June 2017).

For queries about the application process please contact Defence People Services:

Telephone: 0800 345 7772

Email: peopleservice@dbs.mod.uk

