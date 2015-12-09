The MOD Information Apprenticeships are open for applications. Please see the links below for details on how to apply

With more and more focus on the defence information arena and the vital role it plays in ensuring the success of military operations, the MOD is keen to embrace and develop the next generation of information professionals.

With opportunities available within the information technology and information security professions, the MOD information apprenticeship offers individuals the chance to undertake both classroom based and workplace training to gain professional knowledge and real practical experience. Candidates should have a real interest in the sector and be proactive, fast learners and willing to work to challenging deadlines.

Apprenticeship placements are offered in various locations across the UK.

We will be offering the following apprenticeships:

Advanced apprenticeship

Higher apprenticeship

MSc apprenticeship

Advanced or Higher MOD Information Apprenticeship

What qualifications do I need?

Advanced Apprenticeship: Level 3 apprenticeships are suitable for those with 5 GCSE grades A* to C including Maths and English

Higher Apprenticeship: Level 4 are suitable for those with 5 GCSE grades A* to C, plus 2 A Level grades A* to C including Maths or a science subject

What will I be doing?

You will be:

doing on the job learning

having mandated and vocational training

completing the apprenticeship framework and standard modules

This will provide you with the competence to develop in a variety of roles, for example:

information or security assurance

IT project management

project management information management

IT customer service

customer service software or web development

What is the salary?

Starting salary is £16,253.

MSc Apprenticeship

What qualifications do I need?

An undergraduate degree in an IT related field. Candidates must have or be studying for a degree in a UK accredited subject and be on track to achieve a 2:2 or above by August 2017.

What will I be doing?

You will be placed in a full time role that supports the MSc apprenticeship and provides you with on the job learning.

Potential roles include:

IT project management

project management information security assurance

cyber security technology

It is a requirement of the apprenticeship that you successfully complete all elements of the MSc Digital and Technology Solutions Specialist degree apprenticeship. Employers of the Tech Partnership are developing the MSc Digital and Technology Specialist degree apprenticeship and expect it to be available at universities from Sept 2017.

What is the salary?

Starting salary is £24,663.

