Collection
MOD Information Apprenticeships
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- First published:
- 9 December 2015
- Last updated:
- 23 March 2017, see all updates
The Ministry of Defence is on the look out for technology savvy, problem solving individuals to be part of our information apprenticeships.
The MOD Information Apprenticeships are open for applications. Please see the links below for details on how to apply
How to apply
-
MOD Information Apprenticeships: Advanced and Higher (closing date: 23 April 2017)
-
MOD Information Profession Apprenticeships: MSc (closing date: 23 April 2017)
Scheme information
With more and more focus on the defence information arena and the vital role it plays in ensuring the success of military operations, the MOD is keen to embrace and develop the next generation of information professionals.
With opportunities available within the information technology and information security professions, the MOD information apprenticeship offers individuals the chance to undertake both classroom based and workplace training to gain professional knowledge and real practical experience. Candidates should have a real interest in the sector and be proactive, fast learners and willing to work to challenging deadlines.
Apprenticeship placements are offered in various locations across the UK.
We will be offering the following apprenticeships:
- Advanced apprenticeship
- Higher apprenticeship
- MSc apprenticeship
Advanced or Higher MOD Information Apprenticeship
What qualifications do I need?
- Advanced Apprenticeship: Level 3 apprenticeships are suitable for those with 5 GCSE grades A* to C including Maths and English
- Higher Apprenticeship: Level 4 are suitable for those with 5 GCSE grades A* to C, plus 2 A Level grades A* to C including Maths or a science subject
What will I be doing?
You will be:
- doing on the job learning
- having mandated and vocational training
- completing the apprenticeship framework and standard modules
This will provide you with the competence to develop in a variety of roles, for example:
- information or security assurance
- IT project management
- information management
- IT customer service
- software or web development
What is the salary?
Starting salary is £16,253.
MSc Apprenticeship
What qualifications do I need?
An undergraduate degree in an IT related field. Candidates must have or be studying for a degree in a UK accredited subject and be on track to achieve a 2:2 or above by August 2017.
What will I be doing?
You will be placed in a full time role that supports the MSc apprenticeship and provides you with on the job learning.
Potential roles include:
- IT project management
- information security assurance
- cyber security technology
It is a requirement of the apprenticeship that you successfully complete all elements of the MSc Digital and Technology Solutions Specialist degree apprenticeship. Employers of the Tech Partnership are developing the MSc Digital and Technology Specialist degree apprenticeship and expect it to be available at universities from Sept 2017.
What is the salary?
Starting salary is £24,663.
Apprenticeship placements are offered in various locations across the UK.
Contact details
For further information on the MOD Information Apprenticeships please email: issdes-modinfoprofgrp@mod.uk.
Document information
Published: 9 December 2015
Updated: 23 March 2017
- New information added on available roles.
- Added message that the Information apprenticeships are now closed to applications.
- Added information about the MOD Information Apprenticeships which is now recruiting.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence