Advertise your medicines

Overview

You can advertise any over-the-counter medicine, including pharmacy medicines, to the general public.

You can’t advertise prescription-only medicines ( POMs ) to the general public but you can promote them to healthcare professionals and others who can prescribe or supply the product.

You can’t advertise any medicine that is not licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) or the European Commission.

You must follow the legal requirements when advertising.

Read the Blue Guide for detailed guidance on advertising medicines in the UK. Journalists and patient organisations should see appendix 5 and clinics offering treatment services should see appendix 6.

Advertise to the public

Your advert must include:

the product name

the name of the active ingredient if it contains only one

information about what you can use the medicine for

an instruction to ‘always read the label’ or accompanying leaflet

You must not:

promote a medicine use that is not covered by the summary of product characteristics ( SPC )

) make misleading claims or use pictures that may lead to a wrong self-diagnosis

suggest a medicine has no side-effects or that its effects are guaranteed

imply that seeing a doctor or pharmacist is not necessary

quote recommendations by scientists, healthcare professionals or celebrities

suggest a medicine is different from, the same as or better than any other named product

claim a medicine’s safety or effectiveness is due to the fact it is natural

state that normal health can be improved by taking the medicine or be affected by not taking the medicine

direct your advertising at children (under-16s) You may not provide free samples of a medicine as part of promoting the product. See chapter 5 of the Blue Guide for more information.

Advertise to prescribers and suppliers of medicines

You can advertise any medicine (including prescription-only medicines) to healthcare professionals and others who can prescribe or supply the product.

You need to provide specific product information including:

the name of the product

the names of the active ingredients(s) next to the most prominent display of the name

a summary of the information in the SPC about adverse reactions, dosage and method of use, precautions and relevant contraindications

the condition(s) the medicine can be used for

the legal classification of the product

details of the licence number and supplier

the cost

Abbreviated adverts

If you’re advertising an over the counter medicine and your advert is small in size, you can put some of the information online as long as you clearly label the web address.

See annex 5 in the Blue Guide for the criteria on creating abbreviated adverts.

Sales representatives

Any sales representatives promoting a medicine must have adequate training and enough scientific knowledge about it.

The Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry ( ABPI ) and other organisations provide training.

See chapter 6 of the Blue Guide for more information on advertising to prescribers and suppliers of medicines.

Advertise traditional herbal medicines

An advert for a traditional herbal medicine must include the sentence:

Traditional herbal medicinal product for use in [include one or more indications for the product from its registration] exclusively based upon long-standing use as a traditional remedy.

(The indication is a description of what the medicine is used for.)

Your advertising must not claim that the effectiveness of a traditional herbal medicine has been demonstrated, for example by saying ‘clinically proven’, ‘effective for’, or ‘works fast to relieve’.

Find out more on the legal requirements for advertising traditional herbal medicines in appendix 1 of the Blue Guide.

Advertise homeopathic medicines

The advert for a homeopathic medicine must be based on its traditional use. Your advertising must not:

imply a medicine’s use is based on clinical evidence

claim its effectiveness has been demonstrated, for example by saying ‘effective for’, or ‘works fast to relieve’.

Find out more on the legal requirements for advertising homeopathic medicines in appendix 2 of the Blue Guide.

Get your advert checked

Talk to your trade association or self-regulatory body if you’d like someone to check your advert against the regulations. For over-the-counter medicines, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain reviews all of their members’ advertising to the public against their codes of practice.

The Committee of Advertising Practice also offers a free advice service for non-broadcast advertisements aimed at the public. Material must comply with the UK Code of Non-Broadcast Advertising, Sales Promotion and Marketing.

You must submit your adverts to pre-clearance centres if they’re intended for radio and/or television to ensure you comply with the UK Code of Broadcast Advertising.

If you’re not sure about a specific legal requirement you can ask any of these organisations or the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) for advice.

MHRA advertising checks

MHRA may ask to see advertising before it’s published for:

a newly licensed product

a product that has been reclassified, for example from prescription-only to pharmacy sale

They may also ask to see your advert before it’s published where previous advertising for the product has broken regulations.

See the guidance for vetting of promotional material ( PDF , 142KB, 4 pages) if you’re asked by MHRA to submit advertising for vetting. We aim to give an opinion on submitted materials within 5 days. “In the year to November 2018, we achieved this for 97% of items submitted.”

You can ask for a scientific advice meeting about your proposed advertising.

Other organisations that review advertising for medicines include:

Adverts for medicines: definition

The advertising covered by this guidance includes:

paid-for adverts in newspapers, magazines, billboards, flyers, etc

promotional information about a medicine on a company website

posts or text in social media such as Facebook or Twitter

verbal promotion by medical sales representatives

the supplying of samples of a medicine

gifts and inducements to prescribe or supply medicines

sponsorship of meetings attended by prescribers and suppliers of medicines

You can make factual informative announcements (including trade catalogues and price lists) as long as you don’t make any product claims. You can also provide factual answers to specific questions.

Complain about an advert

Complete the online form to make a complaint.

Or you can complain about an advert for a medicinal product by email or post to MHRA :

MHRA Advertising Standards Unit

10 South Colonnade

London

E14 4PU



advertising@mhra.gov.uk

You should include:

a copy of the advertisement or details of when and where it appeared

the reasons for your concern about the advertising

your details so that MHRA can contact you with any questions and tell you the outcome of the case

information about any communication that you have had with the advertiser before complaining to MHRA

MHRA aims to complete an investigation within one month.

The advertiser may be asked to:

amend the advert

withdraw the advert

publish a correction

submit future advertising for the product to the MHRA for vetting

MHRA usually resolves complaints with the advertiser as an informal agreement. It may result in legal action if no agreement can be reached, either through the statutory determination procedure (see chapter 9 of the Blue Guide for details) or enforcement measures.

A breach of medicine advertising regulations is a criminal offence with a possible penalty of a fine and imprisonment for up to 2 years.

Other organisations that investigate complaints about advertising include:

Each organisation publishes reports of investigations on their websites.

The General Pharmaceutical Council also has a role in regulating the advertising and supply of medicines from pharmacies.The MHRA and GPhC have produced a statement on our joint approach to regulation of online pharmacies.

See advertising investigations by MHRA for reports of our investigations.