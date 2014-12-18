Guidance

Blue Guide: advertising and promoting medicines

Detailed guidance on advertising and promoting medicines.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Blue Guide: advertising and promotion of medicines in the UK

Appendix 1 - Blue Guide

Appendix 2 - Blue Guide

Appendix 3 - Blue Guide

Appendix 4 - Blue Guide

Appendix 5 - Blue Guide

Appendix 6 - Blue Guide

Appendix 7 - Blue Guide

Appendix 8 - Blue Guide

Blue Guide: advertising and promotion of medicines in the UK

Follow this guide if you are advertising or promoting a medicine in the UK.

