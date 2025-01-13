Adoption and fostering support for Service Personnel
An introduction to the support available to military families for adoption and fostering.
Families in the Armed Forces have unique circumstances that can make adoption or fostering a particularly rewarding choice. This page provides an overview of the support available to military families and includes links to further resources on adoption and fostering.
Priority access to schools
Adopted and foster children in Armed Forces families may receive priority access to schools under the School Admissions Code.
Learn more about school admissions for Armed Forces families
Special leave for adoption
Serving personnel are entitled to adoption leave, allowing time to bond with their adopted child.
Flexible working options are also available to accommodate the needs of foster carers.
View MOD adoption leave policies
Support for mobility and deployment
Support is available to help families manage the challenges of frequent moves or deployments. Local authorities and fostering agencies work to provide tailored advice for military families.
Accommodation and support
Service personnel fostering children are eligible for Service Family Accommodation (SFA) if additional space is required. Approval letters from local authorities are required.
Service Personnel adopting children will be entitled to SFA when the Service Person(s) is approved for adoption.
Leave and pay
Adoption leave: Up to 52 weeks with 39 weeks of statutory pay (first 26 weeks at full pay for qualifying personnel).
Paternity leave: available for the second parent as per JSP 760.
Post-adoption and fostering support: SSAFA, the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Airmen’s Families Association, provides advice and advocacy services for military families. Contact them via email at CS.Adoption@ssafa-fhs.org.uk.
General guidance on adoption and fostering
For general information about adoption and fostering, including how to apply, visit:
These resources give information on eligibility, the application process, and the support available to all families.
Resources and contacts
MOD welfare policy leads: contact your Single Service welfare policy lead
Armed Forces families policy team: People-AFFS-FamiliesTeam@mod.gov.uk
Armed Forces families support hub (Internal access only).
- adoption and fostering hub
- support for service families
- Coram IAC Intercountry Adoption Centre - support for overseas adoption
For detailed guidance refer to the Defence Instruction Notice (DIN) (internal access only).