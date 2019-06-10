Official Statistics
UK trade agreement continuity: statistics and analysis
This document provides figures on UK trade continuity agreements.
Documents
Details
The government is seeking continuity for our existing EU trade agreements as we leave the European Union.
This document provides figures on UK continuity trade agreements. The statistics do not estimate the value or impact of the trade agreements themselves. They provide the overall value of the UK’s trade with countries covered by these agreements.
