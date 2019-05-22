Official Statistics
Segment Tool: 2019 data update
The Segment Tool data update for the years 2015 to 2017.
The Segment Tool provides information on the causes of death and age groups that are driving inequalities in life expectancy at local area level. Targeting the causes of death and age groups which contribute most to the life expectancy gap should have the biggest impact on reducing inequalities.
The tool provides data tables and charts showing the breakdown of the life expectancy gap in 2015 to 2017 for 2 comparisons:
- England: the gap between each local authority or region as a whole and England as a whole
- within area: the gap between the most deprived quintile of each area and the least deprived quintile of the area
