Search and rescue helicopter annual statistics: year ending March 2019

Annual summary of civilian search and rescue helicopter operations in the UK, covering April 2018 to March 2019.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Department for Transport and Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Documents

Search and rescue helicopter annual statistics: year ending March 2019 report

PDF, 1.73MB, 11 pages

Search and rescue helicopter annual statistics: year ending March 2019 tables

ZIP, 2.27MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmasterdft@dft.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Statistics on civilian search and rescue helicopter activity in the United Kingdom, based on details of taskings recorded by the the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC).

Explore the data via our interactive search and rescue helicopter statistics dashboard covering SARH taskings from April 2015 onwards.

In the year ending March 2019:

  • there were 2,438 civilian SARH taskings
  • Newquay base was the busiest of the 10 bases, responding to 341 taskings
  • 50% of taskings involved rescue or recovery
  • land-based taskings accounted for 50% of all taskings
  • there were 1,606 people rescued across all taskings

Changes to these statistics

Following user engagement in March 2018, we have made changes to the tables included alongside this release. Further details, and a summary of user feedback on these statistics, are included in the background quality report which can be accessed via the maritime statistics information page.

From June 2019 onwards, these statistics will move from quarterly to biannual updates. The next update of these statistics will therefore be published in December 2019 and will cover the period from April 2019 to September 2019.

We welcome any feedback on the changes to the tables, by contacting us.

