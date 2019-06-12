National Statistics
Search and rescue helicopter annual statistics: year ending March 2019
Annual summary of civilian search and rescue helicopter operations in the UK, covering April 2018 to March 2019.
Statistics on civilian search and rescue helicopter activity in the United Kingdom, based on details of taskings recorded by the the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC).
Explore the data via our interactive search and rescue helicopter statistics dashboard covering SARH taskings from April 2015 onwards.
In the year ending March 2019:
- there were 2,438 civilian SARH taskings
- Newquay base was the busiest of the 10 bases, responding to 341 taskings
- 50% of taskings involved rescue or recovery
- land-based taskings accounted for 50% of all taskings
- there were 1,606 people rescued across all taskings
Changes to these statistics
Following user engagement in March 2018, we have made changes to the tables included alongside this release. Further details, and a summary of user feedback on these statistics, are included in the background quality report which can be accessed via the maritime statistics information page.
From June 2019 onwards, these statistics will move from quarterly to biannual updates. The next update of these statistics will therefore be published in December 2019 and will cover the period from April 2019 to September 2019.
We welcome any feedback on the changes to the tables, by contacting us.
