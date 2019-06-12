Search and rescue helicopter annual statistics: year ending March 2019

Statistics on civilian search and rescue helicopter activity in the United Kingdom, based on details of taskings recorded by the the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC).

Explore the data via our interactive search and rescue helicopter statistics dashboard covering SARH taskings from April 2015 onwards.

In the year ending March 2019:

there were 2,438 civilian SARH taskings

Newquay base was the busiest of the 10 bases, responding to 341 taskings

50% of taskings involved rescue or recovery

land-based taskings accounted for 50% of all taskings

there were 1,606 people rescued across all taskings