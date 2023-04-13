Official Statistics

PPE distribution (England): quarterly update to 31 March 2023

Experimental statistics about PPE (personal protective equipment) deliveries and related documents.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
13 April 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: quarterly update to 31 March 2023

HTML

Quarterly PPE data to 31 March 2023

ODS, 207 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.

The ‘Quarterly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 January to 31 March 2023, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.

This is the final publication in the ‘PPE distribution statistics (England)’ series.

Published 13 April 2023

