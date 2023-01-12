Official Statistics

PPE distribution (England): quarterly update to 31 December 2022

Experimental statistics about personal protective equipment (PPE) deliveries and related documents.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
12 January 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Experimental statistics - personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: quarterly update to 31 December 2022

HTML

Quarterly PPE data to 31 December 2022

ODS, 196 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.

The ‘Quarterly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 October to 31 December 2022, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.

