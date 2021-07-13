Official Statistics

PPE distribution (England): 31 May to 4 July 2021

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
13 July 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 31 May to 4 July 2021

HTML

Monthly PPE data

ODS, 127KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.

The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 31 May to 4 July 2021, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.

Published 13 July 2021

