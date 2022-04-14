Official Statistics

PPE distribution (England): 1 March to 31 March 2022

Experimental statistics about PPE (personal protective equipment) deliveries and related documents.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 April 2022

Applies to England

Documents

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 1 March to 31 March 2022

HTML

Monthly PPE data: 1 March to 31 March 2022

ODS, 161 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.

The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 March to 31 March 2022, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.

Published 14 April 2022

Related content