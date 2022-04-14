PPE distribution (England): 1 March to 31 March 2022
Experimental statistics about PPE (personal protective equipment) deliveries and related documents.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.
The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 March to 31 March 2022, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.