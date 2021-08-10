PPE distribution (England): 1 July to 31 July 2021
Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.
Documents
Details
These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.
The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 July to 31 July 2021, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.