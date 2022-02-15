Official Statistics

PPE distribution (England): 1 January to 31 January 2022

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 February 2022

Applies to England

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 1 January to 31 January 2022

Monthly PPE data: 1 January to 31 January 2022

ODS, 151 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.

The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 January to 31 January 2022, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.

Published 15 February 2022

