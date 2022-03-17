Official Statistics

PPE distribution (England): 1 February to 28 February 2022

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
17 March 2022

Applies to England

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 1 February to 28 February 2022

Monthly PPE data: 1 February to 28 February 2022

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.

The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 February to 28 February 2022, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.

Published 17 March 2022

