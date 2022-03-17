PPE distribution (England): 1 February to 28 February 2022
Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.
Applies to England
These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.
The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 February to 28 February 2022, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.