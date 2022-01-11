Official Statistics

PPE distribution (England): 1 December to 31 December 2021

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 January 2022

Applies to England

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 1 December to 31 December 2021

Monthly PPE data

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item, and information about orders using the e-Portal.

The ‘Monthly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 December to 31 December 2021, and a breakdown of e-Portal orders by sector and PPE item type.

