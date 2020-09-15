Official Statistics

PPE deliveries (England): 7 September to 13 September 2020

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Published 15 September 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 7 September to 13 September 2020

HTML

Weekly PPE data

ODS, 64.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.

The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 25 February to 13 September 2020.

