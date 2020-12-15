Official Statistics

PPE deliveries (England): 7 December to 13 December 2020

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Published 15 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 7 December to 13 December 2020

Weekly PPE data

ODS, 85.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.

The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 7 December to 13 December 2020.

Published 15 December 2020

