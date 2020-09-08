PPE deliveries (England): 31 August to 6 September 2020
Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.
Documents
Details
These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.
The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 25 February to 6 September 2020.
Published 8 September 2020