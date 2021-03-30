Official Statistics

PPE deliveries (England): 22 March to 28 March 2021

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 March 2021

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 22 March to 28 March 2021

Weekly PPE data

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.

The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 22 March to 28 March 2021.

