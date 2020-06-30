Official Statistics

PPE deliveries (England): 22 June to 28 June 2020

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 22 June to 28 June 2020

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.

