PPE deliveries (England): 22 June to 28 June 2020
Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.
These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.
Last updated 30 June 2020 + show all updates
Added the following information below table 1, which was omitted in error: the data include all types of PPE and items that are critical for infection control, and unless specified, all items are counted individually.
First published.