PPE deliveries (England): 22 February to 28 February 2021
Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.
Documents
Details
These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.
The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 22 February to 28 February 2021.