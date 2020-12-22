PPE deliveries (England): 14 December to 20 December 2020
Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.
These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.
The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 14 December to 20 December 2020.
Due to the Christmas break, there will not be a report published for deliveries (England): 21 December to 27 December 2020.
The weekly publications will start again on 5 January 2021.