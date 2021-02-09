Official Statistics

PPE deliveries (England): 1 February to 7 February 2021

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Published 9 February 2021
Last updated 9 February 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 1 February to 7 February 2021

HTML

Weekly PPE data

ODS, 96.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.

The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 1 February to 7 February 2021.

Published 9 February 2021
Last updated 9 February 2021

  1. Under 'main points', corrected the number of items of PPE distributed to local resilience forums since 25 February 2020.

  2. First published.

