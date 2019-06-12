National Statistics
Port freight quarterly statistics: January to March 2019
Provisional quarterly statistics on freight handled by UK major ports for January to March 2019.
When comparing January to March 2019 with January to March 2018 through UK major ports:
- total freight tonnage increased by 6% to 119.3 million tonnes
- inward tonnage increased by 10% to 77.7 million tonnes
- outward tonnage fell by 1% to 41.6 million tonnes
- total volume of unitised traffic increased by 3% to 5.4 million units
- inward units increased by 5% to 2.9 million units
- outward units held steady at 2.5 million units
When comparing the rolling year to March 2019 with March 2018 through UK major ports:
- total tonnage increased by 2% to 477.6 million tonnes
- total volume of unitised traffic decreased by 1% to 23.7 million units
Detailed final annual statistics for 2019 will be published in summer 2020.
Further information about these statistics is available, including:
- background information on quarterly port freight statistics
- notes and definitions for all port freight statistics
