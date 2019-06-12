National Statistics

Port freight quarterly statistics: January to March 2019

Provisional quarterly statistics on freight handled by UK major ports for January to March 2019.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Department for Transport

Documents

Port freight quarterly statistics: January to March 2019 data tables

ZIP, 287KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmasterdft@dft.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Statistics on freight handled at major UK sea ports for January to March 2019.

When comparing January to March 2019 with January to March 2018 through UK major ports:

  • total freight tonnage increased by 6% to 119.3 million tonnes
  • inward tonnage increased by 10% to 77.7 million tonnes
  • outward tonnage fell by 1% to 41.6 million tonnes
  • total volume of unitised traffic increased by 3% to 5.4 million units
  • inward units increased by 5% to 2.9 million units
  • outward units held steady at 2.5 million units

When comparing the rolling year to March 2019 with March 2018 through UK major ports:

  • total tonnage increased by 2% to 477.6 million tonnes
  • total volume of unitised traffic decreased by 1% to 23.7 million units

Detailed final annual statistics for 2019 will be published in summer 2020.

Further information about these statistics is available, including:

  • background information on quarterly port freight statistics
  • notes and definitions for all port freight statistics

Contact us

Maritime and shipping statistics

Published 12 June 2019

Related content