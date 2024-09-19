Official Statistics

MOD supported employment estimates: 2022/23

MOD supported employment estimates broken down by region and industry group.

Ministry of Defence
19 September 2024

MOD supported employment estimates 2022/23

Background quality report: MOD supported employment estimates 2022/23

Annex A

ODS tables relating to MOD supported employment estimates 2022/23

This publication provides figures on MOD employment estimates supported by MOD expenditure, broken down by region and industry group.

These statistics do not include estimates of MOD regional expenditure with UK industry as previously published under the MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment statistics.

The expenditure estimates for 2022/23 were published in February 2024 and can be found in the MOD Regional Expenditure with UK industry bulletin.

Published 19 September 2024

