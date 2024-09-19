MOD supported employment estimates: 2022/23
MOD supported employment estimates broken down by region and industry group.
Documents
Details
This publication provides figures on MOD employment estimates supported by MOD expenditure, broken down by region and industry group.
These statistics do not include estimates of MOD regional expenditure with UK industry as previously published under the MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment statistics.
The expenditure estimates for 2022/23 were published in February 2024 and can be found in the MOD Regional Expenditure with UK industry bulletin.