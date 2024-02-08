MOD regional expenditure statistics with industry: 2022/23
Statistics on MOD expenditure with industry, broken down by both region and industry group.
Documents
Details
This publication provides figures on MOD expenditure with UK industry, broken down by both region and industry group. These statistics do not include estimates of MOD supported jobs with UK industry as previously published under the MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment statistics. Updates to MOD supported jobs estimates will be published under their own statistical collection when available.