MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment: 2021/22

2021/22 job estimates have been temporarily omitted from this publication

Estimates for jobs supported by MOD expenditure in 2021/22 have temporarily been omitted from this publication. This is a result of a delay in the availability of the latest employment and turnover data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS figures are required in the calculation of employment estimates. The MOD supported jobs figures for 2021/22 will be provided in a revised publication once the ONS data becomes available later this year.

For the 2022/23 publication and onwards, we are considering splitting this publication into two separate bulletins. The first publication will look solely at expenditure with UK industry and commerce and the second publication will provide estimates on the number of direct and indirect jobs supported with UK industry. The purpose of this will be to provide timelier expenditure statistics. Should anyone have any questions or feedback on the proposed change, please email the department: Analysis-Expenditure-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk.