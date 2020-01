Medicines: licensing time-based performance measures

For national applications (UK marketing authorisations only) we show the time taken for:

the first assessor to start the assessment

all allocated assessors to complete their assessment

the determination (grant or refusal) of the application

We also show completion of assessment and determination times for other work types where the UK acts as a reference member state (RMS) in decentralised or mutual recognition procedures or as the concerned member state (CMS) for new marketing authorisations.