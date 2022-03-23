Advice for consumers

Reporting an adverse reaction via Yellow Card

You can report side effects if you feel unwell after using an e-cigarette product and other safety concerns with e-cigarettes or refill containers to the MHRA through the Yellow Card scheme.

Yellow Card reports submitted to the MHRA are added to our vigilance database where reports are looked at by our specialist team of assessors. Reports are assessed for potential patterns of concern by our team of scientists, doctors and pharmacists. Should any potential safety concerns be identified the MHRA is able to take regulatory action to safeguard the public.

Data from Yellow Card reports received relating to suspected side effects to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can be viewed on the e-cigarette Analysis Print. It is important to note that inclusion of a report of the Analysis Print does not necessarily mean that the effect was caused by the e-cigarette just that there was a suspicion it might have been. Please see the accompanying guidance document explaining how this data should be interpreted.

The e-cigarette Analysis Profile contains data for all spontaneous suspected adverse reactions, or side effects, which have been reported to the MHRA, via the Yellow Card scheme from healthcare professionals and members of the public involving a nicotine-containing e-cigarette. Only adverse reaction reports to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes appear on the Analysis Profile, reports of other product safety or quality concerns associated with e-cigarettes are shared with local Trading Standards officers and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities as appropriate.

Purchasing legally compliant products in Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Consumers can check that E-cigarette products have been successfully notified to the MHRA using the MHRA publication home page. Selecting the “ECIG” tile will provide direct access to the GB notified products list, published since 1 January 2021. You will be able to view this information using the following searches:

ECID

Submitter Name

Brand Name

Brand Sub Type

Product Type

A link below the search boxes on this page will provide access to:

UK Products published up to 31 December 2020

Products published for Northern Ireland from 1 January 2021

Withdrawn Products

Products are not compliant for supply until the notification has been published on the relevant list for Great Britain and/or Northern Ireland.

Consumers should only purchase nicotine containing E-cigarette products that are included on the MHRA publication pages. If you have purchased non-compliant products and are unable to return them to the retailer please contact your local Trading Standards service.