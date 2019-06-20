Official Statistics

EU Settlement Scheme statistics, May 2019 second edition

This report provides monthly statistics on applications made to the EU Settlement Scheme.

Published 20 June 2019
Last updated 20 June 2019 — see all updates
From:
Home Office

Documents

EU Settlement Scheme statistics, May 2019 second edition

PDF, 446KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-release access to EU Settlement Scheme statistics, May 2019

PDF, 197KB, 1 page

Details

High-level information on the EU Settlement Scheme up to 31 May 2019.

Published 20 June 2019
Last updated 20 June 2019 + show all updates
  1. A processing error was discovered after publication, which resulted in a revision to Table 3 and the second paragraph of the key points around the number of applications received in the constituent parts of the UK. The remainder of the previous content remains unchanged.
  2. First published.

Related content