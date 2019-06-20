Official Statistics
EU Settlement Scheme statistics, May 2019 second edition
This report provides monthly statistics on applications made to the EU Settlement Scheme.
Documents
Details
High-level information on the EU Settlement Scheme up to 31 May 2019.
Published 20 June 2019
Last updated 20 June 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 20 June 2019 + show all updates
- A processing error was discovered after publication, which resulted in a revision to Table 3 and the second paragraph of the key points around the number of applications received in the constituent parts of the UK. The remainder of the previous content remains unchanged.
- First published.