Official Statistics
Early access to medicines scheme applications: pending, refused, granted
The number of applications pending, refused and granted for the early access to medicines scheme (EAMS).
Documents
Details
These tables show the number of applications made to the early access to medicines scheme for the promising innovative medicine (PIM) designation and the scientific opinion.
The tables also show the number of applications that have been granted and refused as well as the number of pending applications.
The tables will be updated regularly.
Published 27 May 2015
Published 27 May 2015
Last updated 24 December 2019
