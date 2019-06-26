DCMS Sectors Economic Estimates 2018: Employment

About

These Economic Estimates are National Statistics used to provide an estimate of the contribution of DCMS Sectors to the UK economy, measured by employment (number of jobs).

Content

These statistics cover the contributions of the following DCMS sectors to the UK economy;

Civil Society

Creative Industries

Cultural Sector

Digital Sector

Gambling

Sport

Telecoms

Tourism

A definition for each sector is available in the associated methodology note along with details of methods and data limitations.

Released

26 June 2019

The UK Statistics Authority

This release is published in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics, as produced by the UK Statistics Authority. The Authority has the overall objective of promoting and safeguarding the production and publication of official statistics that serve the public good. It monitors and reports on all official statistics, and promotes good practice in this area.

The responsible statisticians for this release is Wilmah Deda (020 7211 6376). For further details about the estimates, or to be added to a distribution list for future updates, please email us at evidence@culture.gov.uk.

Pre-release access

The document above contains a list of ministers and officials who have received privileged early access to this release. In line with best practice, the list has been kept to a minimum and those given access for briefing purposes had a maximum of 24 hours.