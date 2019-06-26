National Statistics

DCMS Sectors Economic Estimates 2018: Employment

National Statistics used to provide an estimate of the contribution of DCMS Sectors to the UK economy, measured by employment (number of jobs).

Published 26 June 2019
From:
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

DCMS Sector Economic Estimates 2018: Employment report

PDF, 1.1MB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 1-19: Employment by DCMS sector

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 98.9KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 20-30: Employment by Creative Industries sub-sector

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 113KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 31-41: Employment by Digital sub-sector

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 97.1KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 42-52: Employment by Cultural sub-sector

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 62.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 53-54: Employment by Creative and Digital Economy

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 50.5KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 55: Employment by individual Standard Industrial Classification codes

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 53.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 56-59: Employment by Creative and Digital Occupations

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 50.6KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 60-63: Employment by Audio-visual sector

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 50.8KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables 64-65: Employment by Computer Games sector

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 50.8KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DCMS Sector Economic Estimates 2018: Employment - Quality Assurance Report

PDF, 378KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-release access list

PDF, 340KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

About

These Economic Estimates are National Statistics used to provide an estimate of the contribution of DCMS Sectors to the UK economy, measured by employment (number of jobs).

Content

These statistics cover the contributions of the following DCMS sectors to the UK economy;

  • Civil Society
  • Creative Industries
  • Cultural Sector
  • Digital Sector
  • Gambling
  • Sport
  • Telecoms
  • Tourism

A definition for each sector is available in the associated methodology note along with details of methods and data limitations.

Released

26 June 2019

The UK Statistics Authority

This release is published in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics, as produced by the UK Statistics Authority. The Authority has the overall objective of promoting and safeguarding the production and publication of official statistics that serve the public good. It monitors and reports on all official statistics, and promotes good practice in this area.

The responsible statisticians for this release is Wilmah Deda (020 7211 6376). For further details about the estimates, or to be added to a distribution list for future updates, please email us at evidence@culture.gov.uk.

Pre-release access

The document above contains a list of ministers and officials who have received privileged early access to this release. In line with best practice, the list has been kept to a minimum and those given access for briefing purposes had a maximum of 24 hours.

Published 26 June 2019

