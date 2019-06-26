Official Statistics

Child Support Agency quarterly summary of statistics: March 2019

Quarterly statistics on the progress of the Child Support Agency (CSA) child support schemes to March 2019.

Published 26 June 2019
Department for Work and Pensions

Documents

Child Support Agency quarterly summary of statistics, March 2019

PDF, 424KB, 7 pages

National data tables: Child Support Agency quarterly summary of statistics, March 2019

ODS, 64.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These publications contain National Statistics on child maintenance schemes operated through the CSA up to March 2019.

The background information document gives an explanation of the quarterly summary of statistics and the methodology used to compile the data used in the statistics.

