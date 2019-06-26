Official Statistics

Child Maintenance Service: August 2013 to March 2019 (experimental)

Experimental statistics on cases processed under the 2012 statutory child maintenance scheme administered by the Child Maintenance Service.

Published 26 June 2019
Department for Work and Pensions

Documents

Child Maintenance Service: Aug 2013 to Mar 2019 (experimental)

PDF, 691KB, 9 pages

Tables: Child Maintenance Service: Aug 2013 to Mar 2019 (experimental)

ODS, 169KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Regional tables: Child Maintenance Service, quarter ending March 2019 (experimental)

ODS, 86KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Quarterly experimental statistics on the Child Maintenance Service from August 2013 to March 2019.

Use an interactive dashboard to explore the latest Child Maintenance Service statistics by region.

This statistical series used to be called ‘2012 statutory child maintenance scheme statistics.

