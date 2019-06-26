Official Statistics
Child Maintenance Service: August 2013 to March 2019 (experimental)
Experimental statistics on cases processed under the 2012 statutory child maintenance scheme administered by the Child Maintenance Service.
Documents
Details
Quarterly experimental statistics on the Child Maintenance Service from August 2013 to March 2019.
Use an interactive dashboard to explore the latest Child Maintenance Service statistics by region.
This statistical series used to be called ‘2012 statutory child maintenance scheme statistics.
Published 26 June 2019