Causes of deaths that occurred among the UK veterans of the 1990/91 Gulf conflict

Summary statistics on the causes of deaths that occurred among the UK veterans of the 1990/91 Gulf conflict.

Ministry of Defence
31 March 2011
1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2015 (revised 18 April 2016)

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2015

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2014

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2014

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2013

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data: causes of death, tables April 1991 to December 2013

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2012

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2011

1990/1991 Gulf conflict: UK Gulf veterans mortality data; causes of death, December 2010 revised

Background quality report: 1990/91 Gulf conflict, UK Gulf veterans mortality data, causes of death since 1 April 1991

Details

This annual statistical notice provides summary statistics on the causes of deaths that occurred among the UK veterans of the 1990/91 Gulf conflict.

Upcoming release dates for this publication are available here.

