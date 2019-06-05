National Statistics
C. difficile infection: monthly data by prior trust exposure
Monthly counts of Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) infections by NHS organisation and prior trust exposure (from April 2019) in patients aged 2 years and over.
From April 2019
These spreadsheets contain the following statistics for patients aged 2 years and over:
Monthly counts of total reported, hospital-onset, hospital-onset healthcare associated (HOHA), community-onset healthcare associated (COHA), community-onset intermediate (COIA) associated and community-onset community associated (COCA) C. difficile infections by NHS organisations.
The UK Government Web Archive contains C. difficile infection data from previous financial years, including:
- data from 2018 to 2019
- data from 2017 to 2018
- data from 2013 to 2014 up to 2016 to 2017
