National Statistics

C. difficile infection: monthly data by prior trust exposure

Monthly counts of Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) infections by NHS organisation and prior trust exposure (from April 2019) in patients aged 2 years and over.

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Public Health England

Documents

C. difficile infection: monthly data by prior trust exposure and NHS organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.46MB

C. difficile infection: monthly data by prior trust exposure and NHS organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

ODS, 824KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

C. difficile infection: monthly data by prior trust exposure and NHS organisation, from April 2017 to March 2018

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.38MB

C. difficile infection: monthly data by prior trust exposure and NHS organisation, from April 2017 to March 2018

ODS, 775KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

From April 2019

These spreadsheets contain the following statistics for patients aged 2 years and over:

Monthly counts of total reported, hospital-onset, hospital-onset healthcare associated (HOHA), community-onset healthcare associated (COHA), community-onset intermediate (COIA) associated and community-onset community associated (COCA) C. difficile infections by NHS organisations.

The UK Government Web Archive contains C. difficile infection data from previous financial years, including:

