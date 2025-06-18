Substance misuse treatment for young people: statistics 2024 to 2025
Healthcare professionals can use these statistics to understand the availability and effectiveness of alcohol and drug treatment services for young people (under 18 years old) in England, trends in drug and alcohol use among young people receiving treatment and the profile of young people accessing alcohol and drug treatment services. The report and accompanying tables contain treatment data from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. Young people’s treatment centres from across England submitted the data to the NDTMS. These services are part of a wider network of prevention services that support young people with a range of issues and help them to build resilience.