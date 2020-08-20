Official statistics announcement StatisticsSurveillance of MRSA, MSSA and Gram-negative bacteraemia and C. difficile infection among Independent Sector providers: experimental statistics, April 2019 to March 2020

Surveillance of healthcare-associated infections (HCAI); MRSA, MSSA and Gram-negative bacteremia (Escherichia coli (E.coli), Pseudomonas aeruginosa ( P. aeruginosa), Klebsiella species ( Klebsiella spp.), and Clostridioides difficile ( C.difficile) infection among Independent Sector providers. Experimental statistics for the period April 2019 to March 2020.