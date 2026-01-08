Official statistics announcement

Road fuel sales, deliveries and stock levels: 29 March 2026

Official statistics in development on average road fuel sales, deliveries and stock levels at sampled filling stations in the United Kingdom from 27 January 2020 to 29 March 2026.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
8 January 2026
Last updated
25 March 2026
Release date:
9 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 April 2026 9:30am