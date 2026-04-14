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Official statistics announcement

Road fuel sales, deliveries and stock levels: 28 June 2026

Official statistics in development on average road fuel sales, deliveries and stock levels at sampled filling stations in the United Kingdom from 27 January 2020 to 28 June 2026.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
14 April 2026
Last updated
30 June 2026
Release date:
9 July 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 July 2026 9:30am