Official statistics announcement Palliative and end of life care profiles: November 2020 data update

The update for November 2020 including data for 41 indicators has been published by Public Health England. The update includes new 2019 data and refreshed data 2010 to 2018 describing place of death and cause of death in clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), strategic transformation partnerships (STPs) and NHS regions. The End of Life Care Profiles are designed to improve the availability and accessibility of information around the end of life care and are intended to help local government and health services to improve care.